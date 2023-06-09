Cruces, canchas y horarios para la fecha 12 del Torneo Apertura de ACIADEP 2023

Este sábado 10 de junio se desarrollará la fecha 12 del Torne Apertura de ACIADEP en las canchas del Hipódromo de Posadas. Los encuentros comenzarán desde las 12:15 horas de este sábado, con partidos en todas sus categorías.
Asimismo, habrán equipos que no estarán en competencia debido a que viajarán para disputar las finales provinciales entre campeones con los equipos de LIFA, en Oberá.
Sin embargo, se espera una jornada ideal para poder disfrutar de buen fútbol, con un clima que irá con temperaturas en descenso y con nubosidad que aparecerá en la tarde de este sábado.
Mirá el fixture completo:
Juniors A
CONTADORES INTERMEDIA vs ESCRIBANOS JRS 12:15 – Cancha 5
PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS vs ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 12:15 – Cancha 2
AGROFOR L vs SAN FRANCISCO 13:45 – Cancha 7
VISITADORES MEDICOS vs ABOGADOS «A» 16:15 – Cancha 2
Juniors B
ESTUDIO FC vs PROFESIONALES UNIDOS 12:15 – Cancha 1
YACARE XL vs LOS PROFESIONALES II 12:15 – Cancha 4
CATOLICA JRS vs CONTADORES «C» 13:45 – Cancha 6
AGROFOR GG vs ABL JUNIORS 16:15 – Cancha 4
M.O.L.- SALUD PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 16:15 – Cancha 1
Libres A
AGROFOR vs CONTADORES «JR» 12:15 – Cancha 7
LOS PROFESIONALES vs ESTUDIO 12:15 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «L» vs ESCRIBANOS 15:00 – Cancha 7
ABOGADOS LIBRES vs ABOGADOS D 16:15 – Cancha 3
Libres B
UCSF vs INGENIEROS «C» 12:15 – Cancha 3
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS vs UNIVERSITARIOS 13:45 – Cancha 8
ATLETICO PROFESIONALES vs ABOGADOS DR 13:45 – Cancha 5
SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS vs PROFESORES «L» 15:00 – Cancha 6
Seniors
AGROFOR SENIORS vs ARQUITECTOS 13:45 – Cancha 1
ABOGADOS «B» vs MEDICOS «A» 13:45 – Cancha 3
CONTADORES «E» vs CONTADORES «A» 13:45 – Cancha 2
ABOGADOS «DS» vs M.O.L. «S» 13:45 – Cancha 4
Masters A
ARQUITECTOS MASTERS vs AGRIMENSORES «B» 15:00 – Cancha 8
GROFOR M vs QUIMICOS 15:00 – Cancha 1
GALENOS vs CONTADORES «S» 15:00 – Cancha 2
Masters B
ABOGADOS B MASTERS vs CPAIM 15:00 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS «BMW» vs UNIVERSITARIOS «A» 15:00 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS «S» vs MEDICOS «B» 15:00 – Cancha 5