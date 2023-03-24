Este sábado se juega la fecha 3 del Torneo Apertura 2023 de ACIADEP: cruces, canchas y horarios

El Torneo Apertura 2023 de ACIADEP comenzó el pasado sábado 11 de marzo y tendrá su tercera fecha este fin de semana desde las 13 horas en las canchas de fútbol del Hipódromo Gral. Belgrano de la ciudad de Posadas. Con más de 60 equipos, instalaciones renovadas y canchas nuevas, la Liga encara una nueva temporada como hace más de 28 años ya lo lleva haciendo.
Conocé el fixture ya confirmado para el inicio del Torneo Apertura este próximo sábado:
Juniors A
SAN FRANCISCO ABOGADOS «A» 14:30 – Cancha 5
ABOGADOS D JUNIORS ESCRIBANOS JRS 14:30 – Cancha 3
YACARE JUNIORS CONTADORES INTERMEDIA 15:45 – Cancha 7
VISITADORES MEDICOS AGROFOR L 17:00 – Cancha 1
Juniors B
PROFESIONALES UNIDOS ESTUDIO FC 14:30 – Cancha 2
YACARE XL LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:30 – Cancha 7
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR M.O.L.- SALUD 14:30 – Cancha 8
AGROFOR GG ABL JUNIORS 15:45 – Cancha 4
Libres A
CONTADORES «L» AGROFOR 14:30 – Cancha 1
ESCRIBANOS ESTUDIO 14:30 – Cancha 4
PROFESORES «B» CONTADORES «JR» 14:30 – Cancha 6
LOS PROFESIONALES ABOGADOS D 15:45 – Cancha 6
Libres B
UNIVERSITARIOS UCSF 14:30 – Cancha 9
ABOGADOS DR INGENIEROS «C» 15:45 – Cancha 9
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS PROFESORES «L» 15:45 – Cancha 2
ATLETICO PROFESIONALES SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS 17:00 – Cancha 6
Seniors
ABOGADOS «DS» M.O.L. «S» 15:45 – Cancha 8
ARQUITECTOS AGROFOR SENIORS 15:45 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS «B» MEDICOS «A» 15:45 – Cancha 1
CONTADORES «E» CONTADORES «A» 15:45 – Cancha 5
Masters A
GALENOS PROFESORES «C» 17:00 – Cancha 2
CONTADORES «S» ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 17:00 – Cancha 3
AGRIMENSORES «B» QUIMICOS 17:00 – Cancha 4
Masters B
ABOGADOS «S» ABOGADOS «BMW» 17:00 – Cancha 9
UNIVERSITARIOS «A» CPAIM 17:00 – Cancha 8
MEDICOS «B» INGENIEROS «B» 17:00 – Cancha 5 Hipódromo