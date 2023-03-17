Este sábado se juega la segunda fecha del Torneo Apertura 2023 de ACIADEP: cruces, canchas y horarios

El Torneo Apertura 2023 de ACIADEP comenzó el pasado sábado 11 de marzo y tendrá su segunda fecha este fin de semana desde las 13 horas en las canchas de fútbol del Hipódromo Gral. Belgrano de la ciudad de Posadas.
Con más de 60 equipos, instalaciones renovadas y canchas nuevas, la Liga encara una nueva temporada como hace más de 28 años ya lo lleva haciendo.
Conocé el fixture ya confirmado para el inicio del Torneo Apertura este próximo sábado:
Libres A
CONTADORES «L» CONTADORES «JR» 14:30 – Cancha 5
LOS PROFESIONALES ESCRIBANOS 14:30 – Cancha 8
AGROFOR INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ 14:30 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS D PROFESORES «B» 15:45 – Cancha 5
ABOGADOS LIBRES ESTUDIO 17:00 – Cancha 6
Libres B
PROFESORES «L» UCSF 14:30 – Cancha 7
ABOGADOS DR SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS 14:30 – Cancha 2
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS INGENIEROS «C» 15:45 – Cancha 6
UNIVERSITARIOS ATLETICO PROFESIONALES 17:00 – Cancha 5
Juniors A
AGROFOR L ESCRIBANOS JRS 13:00 – Cancha 4
PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS ABOGADOS «A» 14:30 – Cancha 9
SAN FRANCISCO YACARE JUNIORS 15:45 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS D JUNIORS CONTADORES INTERMEDIA 17:00 – Cancha 7
Juniors B
AGROFOR GG CONTADORES «C» 13:00 – Cancha 5
PROFESIONALES UNIDOS LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:30 – Cancha 6
YACARE XL CATOLICA JRS 14:30 – Cancha 4
M.O.L.- SALUD ABL JUNIORS 14:30 – Cancha 1
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR ESTUDIO FC 15:45 – Cancha 7
Seniors
PROFESORES «S» CONTADORES «A» 15:45 – Cancha 1
CONTADORES «E» M.O.L. «S» 15:45 – Cancha 2
ARQUITECTOS ABOGADOS «DS» 15:45 – Cancha 9
ABOGADOS «B» AGROFOR SENIORS 15:45 – Cancha 8
CATOLICA «+» MEDICOS «A» 15:45 – Cancha 4
Masters A
AGRIMENSORES «B» CONTADORES «S» 17:00 – Cancha 9
AGROFOR M ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 17:00 – Cancha 8
PROFESORES «C» QUIMICOS 17:00 – Cancha 3
Masters B
ABOGADOS «BMW» CPAIM 17:00 – Cancha 2
MEDICOS «B» UNIVERSITARIOS «A» 17:00 – Cancha 1
ABOGADOS B MASTERS INGENIEROS «B» 17:00 – Cancha 4